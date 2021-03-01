PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A national event is giving people across the county and in Portland the opportunity to unite and heal.
The event was organized by the Floral Heart Project, in which volunteers laid arrangements in public spaces across the country to help create a national day of mourning for those who've lost loved ones during the pandemic.
Organizers say this all came from the need to have a safe space for people to come and express their grief. In the Portland metro area, volunteers laid floral hearts and other arrangements in three locations.
At Pioneer Courthouse Square, people can write names and messages on ribbons, then leave them there while hearts were laid in Peninsula Park and at the Milwaukie City Hall.
"About 75 florists are making this all together. So you can see there's people on the other side of me and ours," Kim Foreni, owner of Geranium Lake Flowers, said. They're a way to pause, reflect, look at the beautiful flowers and take a moment."
Hearts were also placed in other major cities all across the country, from Seattle to Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
