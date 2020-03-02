PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A man from Florida has been sentenced for his role in a scheme to steal hundreds of thousands of dollars from banks and credit unions in Oregon and Washington, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Oregon.
Lozaro Sopo Lopez, 26, is the seventh defendant in the case and was sentenced on Monday to more than three years in federal prison and three years of supervised release.
The scheme began in at least January 2017 and continued until January 2018, resulting in an estimated loss of at least $911,444, the attorney’s office says.
According to court documents, Sopo Lopez and his co-conspirators recruited people to deposit fraudulent checks with their names on them and driven to various financial institutions to deposit them.
“Sopo Lopez and his co-conspirators instructed the individuals to use coded messages to communicate their success or failure at the banks,” according to the attorney’s office.
When the co-conspirators received money from the fraudulent deposits, they would make cash deposits into Florida-based bank accounts which were structed to avoid detection by law enforcement, the attorney’s office says.
Other co-conspirators would then withdraw the cash in Florida.
Sentenced defendants include:
- Arley Gonzalez, 34, of Miami, Florida—57 months in prison, three years’ supervised release, and a $64,460 forfeiture money judgement.
- Antonio Conde Cabrera, 35, of Miami, Florida—41 months in prison, five years’ supervised release, and a $151,810 forfeiture money judgement.
- Miguel Betancourt, 39, of Miami, Florida—33 months in prison, three years’ supervised release, and a $40,820 forfeiture money judgement.
- Luis Chavez, 47, of Miami, Florida—39 months in prison, three years’ supervised release, and a $45,735 forfeiture money judgement.
- Yusniel Paez Rodriguez, 36, of Miami, Florida—50 months in prison, three years’ supervised release, and a $31,222 forfeiture money judgement.
- Ronny Vazquez, 33, of Miami, Florida—37 months in prison, three years’ supervised release, and a $17,698 forfeiture money judgement.
