Flu-related visitor restrictions going into effect at Providence hospitals, clinics

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Flu-related visitor restrictions will be going into effect tomorrow at all Providence hospitals and clinics across Oregon, in an effort to keep patients and visitors healthy.
While it’s been a mild flu season so far, data from the Oregon Health Authority shows cases are starting to pick up across the state.
With that in mind, the following restrictions will be in place to limit the spread of the flu:
- Anyone who has cold or flu-like symptoms is asked to stay home, and avoid visiting loved ones in hospitals and clinics.
- Visitors to patient care areas under the age of 12 will not be allowed, unless the child is healthy and visiting an immediate family member.
- Additional restrictions may be enacted in sensitive areas like intensive care, maternity and pediatric units.
- Any caregiver or volunteer who has not gotten a flu shot will be asked to wear a mask.
“Many of our patients do have a compromised immune system because they’re fighting another illness and that’s why they’re in the hospital in the first place,” Jennifer Burrows, the Chief Nursing Officer at Providence St. Vincent, said. “Also, patients who have undergone some kind of surgical procedure, that’s also hard on your body and makes it more likely to catch an illness if you’re exposed to one.”
According to the Oregon Health Authority, 11 people were hospitalized with flu-like symptoms across the state in the last week of December, compared with two people the week before.
These visiting restrictions are enacted as a precaution every year and will be in place until the flu season is over, which will likely be another two or three months.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.