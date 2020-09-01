PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Flu season is fast approaching, and health experts are bracing for how the pandemic could affect the response and resources available for seasonal illness.
Doctors are worried that emergency rooms and hospitals could be strained this winter as serious flu cases combined with COVID-19 illness will leave more people needing medical care.
Dr. Natasha Bhuyan with One Medical said there’s also concern that people could be hit with a double whammy of the flu and the novel coronavirus.
“There’s the possibility of people being infected with the flu and COVID at the same time, and when that happens, we’re thinking about what the medical complications could look like, does that increase your risk of pneumonia, does that make your immune system weak?” Bhuyan said.
The good news is that health experts believe we could see a milder flu season here in the United States because so many people are practicing social distancing and good hygiene, like washing their hands often.
The CDC said vaccine manufactures are projecting to make a record number of flu vaccines for this season – nearly 2 million of the flu shots. It’s not expected that the U.S. will see a shortage of available vaccines.
Bhuyan said flu season in the Pacific Northwest typically starts in October, and she recommends people get their flu shots in September and October, as the vaccines are only effective for about six months.
The CDC has a link on its website to where you can find a flu shot near you. For more information visit www.cdc.gov/flu
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.