PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – From Jesuit High to the University of Portland and now Flagstaff, Arizona – Malcolm Porter, the youngest son of Trail Blazer great and Pilots head coach, Terry Porter, is flying the coop to Northern Arizona University.
This week is virtual graduation for University of Portland seniors like Malcolm Porter.
“At least we get the degree still, which is what’s important,” he said.
The 22-year-old Porter will pick up his organizational communications degree from UP then move on from his final year of eligibility to play under his father, Rip City royal Terry Porter, to run in the Big Sky with Northern Arizona where he’ll chase down a master’s degree.
“I have been there for four years and my dad understands that I need to get a different experience,” he said.
When asked what it was like playing for his dad and with his older brother Franklin, Porter said, “It’s an experience I am going to look back on for the rest of my life. Who’s to say they got to play college basketball with their brother and also to be coached by their dad? I think that is probably one of the best memories I have for my lifetime. Probably that and getting married and having kids, I think that is definitely up there.”
He’s now living back home with mom and dad. As many networks air classic NBA games, he says he’s had a chance to sit down with his dad and watch some of them.
“I remember we were watching the ’92 Finals with the Bulls and the Blazers and me and my brother were giving my dad a bunch of crap because Jordan kept scoring on him. It was kind of funny, but it’s just really unreal. It makes me appreciate my father because I didn’t see him play, but watching him play, he really played Michael Jordan. He was scoring on Michael Jordan. I am kind of in shock just watching him play Jordan and watch him play on the highest stage in any sport, so it’s kind of fun to talk to him about that and watch those games with him,” he said.
Terry Porter is in the final year of his five-season contract with the Pilots.
Malcolm Porter and the Lumberjacks will be back in town to play Portland State for the 2020-21 Big Sky Conference season.
