BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - Police in Beaverton followed more than breadcrumbs to track down a mystery Monday morning.
Officers had full loaves of bread to follow.
Officers located a trail of bread loaves on the roadway near Southwest 5th Street and Western Avenue at 2:30 a.m.
They followed all that bread along Western to Allen Boulevard, where they located a parked bakery truck.
It turns out the truck left the bakery and lost its load of bread when unsecured doors flew open around a corner.
There was no crash involved in this case and nobody was hurt, except those waiting for their morning bread.
The driver was not given a ticket.
It's typical for officers to follow bread crumbs during investigations but loaves of bread are a little much. pic.twitter.com/1eOl9iWCwc— Beaverton Police (@BeavertonPolice) October 8, 2018
