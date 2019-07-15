PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - In light of reported immigration raids planned to be carried out over the past weekend in several major U.S. cities, an Oregon advocacy group says they’ve received unconfirmed tips of recent activity involving the federal agency charged with enforcing immigration laws.
Speaking to reporters Monday, President Donald Trump boasted about the reported weekend raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, calling them "successful."
"People came into our country illegally, illegally. Many were felons. Many were convicted of crimes," Trump said. "Many, many were taken out on Sunday. You just didn't know about it."
As of Monday afternoon, little evidence of the raid operations the president touted had surfaced publicly.
Prior to Sunday, officials said raids were slated for Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York and San Francisco, according to CNN.
While no Oregon cities were on the list, one Oregon-based immigrant advocacy group, Unite Oregon, told FOX 12 that while they did not receive any reports of raids this past weekend, they remain concerned about others in the future.
"We are expecting that while the public attention is on those major cities, that they may step up enforcement activities here," said spokesperson Andrew Riley.
However, according to Riley, the advocacy group had received multiple reports in recent weeks of ICE activity in parts of Oregon.
Riley said the reports are often a challenge to confirm.
"In a lot of cases, communities are afraid to speak up when they happen," Riley said.
According to Riley, the unconfirmed tips included ICE agents targeting agricultural workers in eastern Oregon and a food vendor in Hillsboro.
Tanya Roman, a regional spokesperson for U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, told FOX 12 she could not confirm if the operations had occurred.
"ICE does not conduct sweeps or raids that target aliens indiscriminately," Roman said in a written statement. "ICE’s enforcement actions are targeted and lead driven. ICE conducts targeted immigration enforcement in compliance with federal law and agency policy."
While ICE confirmed they regularly make arrests in Oregon, state statute bans local law enforcement agencies from using state-funded resources to detect or apprehend immigrants whose only crime is being in the U.S. illegally.
In a statement released over the weekend, the Portland Police Bureau, the largest law enforcement agency in the state, reaffirmed their policy on limiting assistance to federal authorities. The bureau said, in part, that it "follows and enforces Oregon law; it does not enforce federal immigration laws."
At a press conference Monday, Mayor and Police Commissioner Ted Wheeler echoed the police department’s statement.
"We will not assist ICE in immigrant raids and we oppose this president seeking to target cities based on political differences for these kinds of raids," Wheeler said.
Riley, with Unite Oregon, said one of their largest frustrations with the raids is that they often impact entire families – not just high-profile criminals.
Roman confirmed that there have been instances during ICE operations when a person, not a specific target during the operation, was found to be in the U.S. illegally, detained and ultimately deported.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.