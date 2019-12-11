PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Portland food cart owner said he has nowhere to go after being forced out of Washington Park by the city.
Richard Yep makes tiny donuts in a food cart for a living.
“Donut Days” sets up for half the year at the international rose test garden, where he gets help from his children.
But recently, yep received a letter from Portland Parks and Rec saying: they’d only be allowing one vendor at their Washington Park location next year and that wouldn’t be him.
Yep started his food truck five years ago after his daughter came up with the name “Donut Days.”
He began at farmers markets, but then found a better home for his business in Washington Park at the Rose Garden.
“It just fit straight in. People recognize the product, they love the aroma throughout the garden and they just leave with a big smile and a bag of donuts,” Yep said.
Yep said he was shocked to read the letter, sent late November, from the Portland Parks Department.
It cited the change due to the newly adopted county health ordinance, which will take effect next year.
The ordinance aims to standardize health and safety requirements for food cart pods, which means two or more carts.
The letter Yep received said the requirements to maintain two carts are not within the park’s departments’ reach or budget at this time.
Meanwhile, Yep finds donuts are the right type of snack for the rose garden but he said donuts wouldn’t necessarily work at a food cart pod in town where people are heading for a meal.
He also sets up at festivals, weddings, and other events but those aren't sustainable for a full-time income either, he said.
Right now, Yep is wondering how he’ll make up half a year’s loss of income if he doesn’t find a spot for ‘Donut Days.’
“Its been pretty depressing I really do wonder what I’m gonna do. I’ve been talking with my kids about how things are gonna be in the future. What we’re gonna do in 2020. We’re not certain where we’re gonna go yet. What we’re gonna do,” Yep said. “I am a casualty and I hope that a large owner like PPR can figure out something to make it work, either get the permit or relocate me but I think getting the permit makes the most sense.”
Yep said he hasn’t terminated his contract with Portland Parks and Rec yet, he’s holding out hope the city will figure out somewhere for him to go.
FOX 12 reached out to the parks department Wednesday.
Officials said one cart will remain, a snack shop which has been there 20 years.
While PPR is still looking at what’s involved with hosting a pod, they tell us it’s unlikely he’ll be able to stay.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
