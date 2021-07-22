Food cart pod re-opening in downtown Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A series of events this weekend is welcoming people back to downtown Portland including a food cart pod, that’s re-opening in a new location. These are food carts that were originally at Southwest 10th Avenue and Southwest Alder Street, that had to move for the construction of the Ritz-Carlton Hotel.
The new location is on the south end of the North Park blocks right off West Burnside Street and Northwest Park Avenue. Keith Jones, the executive director of Friends of Green Loop, says 18 food carts from the original location will reopen and this is just phase one.
Jones says the hope is to continue to add additional food carts building down toward Director Park in the future. This is a unique model in that these food carts are in the street and that poses new questions about logistics with power and water hookups.
Jones recognizes this isn’t the old location which had gained a lot of popularity, but this reopening gives a chance for new growth. “I've heard it described as a magic place. And it really was I mean there was a lot of activity there, but I also would like to remind everyone that it wasn't magic on day one. You know it was a parking lot with a couple food carts and then it grew over time. So what we need is for people to come down and support this,” he said.
These food carts open at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.
