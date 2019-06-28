PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - You have just days to get your favorite Adler Street food-cart fix.
Portland's largest and oldest food-cart pod is moving this weekend making room for a new hotel.
The famous Alder Street food cart pod was busy this morning.
But not with packing just yet.
One food cart owner FOX 12 spoke with said they're saving the big move for Sunday
It was business as usual with lots of cooking, selling, and of course eating.
People are getting their last taste before this famous lot on Alder Street is cleared and turned into a new high rise.
The Ritz-Carlton hotel will be the first in the Pacific Northwest and boasts itself as Portland’s first five-star hotel.
“I would say it's a new start for us,” Food cart owner Sabrina Zahng said
Sabrina and her husband opened "Bao Bao" two years ago and they're no strangers to moving.
“We've moved twice already from that lot to here and now we have to move again,” Zahng said.
This time, the move is a little farther.
They, along with the pod of nearly 40 food carts, are moving about a half mile away to the North Park Blocks in the Pearl district.
“I heard that's a good parking lot is really popular too and there are many good carts,” Zahng said.
It's a just a temporary location while the city works out a long-term solution.
But Zahng said no matter where they set up their mornings will continue to look exactly like this.
“So we will keep making fresh handmade steamed buns and bring the fresh food for the people,” she said.
The towing costs will not be passed onto the cart owners, thanks to donations.
That's according to a group called "Friends of The Green Loop".
They have a GoFundMe page set up to help offset the costs and to raise money for a long-term solution.
