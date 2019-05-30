PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The iconic Alder Street food carts in downtown Portland are getting the boot. On Thursday, the business owners found out they need to pack up and move out in roughly 30 days.
The city of Portland told FOX 12 that a new 35-story high rise hotel is in the works. That tower would replace the city’s largest food pod.
The food cart owners received a letter that says they need to be off the property by the end of the day, June 30th. The businesses say they’ve known for years that this could be a reality. Many said they hoped the hotel plans would fall through, or somehow include them.
“My culture, my Thai culture… I want everyone to know about my food. Thai food is the best,” Anna Srichandre said.
Owning a food cart is Anna’s dream. She opened Anna Thai Basil eight years ago and said she loves her freedom and the hustle that come with the business. But now, Srichandre said her dream, and the whole reason she moved from Thailand to Portland, is slipping away.
“We have to move,” Srichandre said.
Anna, along with all the carts in the city’s largest food pod received a letter saying they need to move out by the end of June.
“That dream is crap right now, its broken. It’s kind of like a broken heart, you know,” Srichandre said.
The crowded city block near Southwest 10th and Alder will soon look completely different. Instead of the beloved food carts, the city of Portland said a 35-story hotel is now in the works.
Photos of the high rise on Portland Next show images of the luxury hotel. The building changes the city skyline and would become one of Portland’s tallest towers.
“We have a lot of hotels! They make it again and again and again!” Srichandre said.
But that high rise, Anna said, is replacing years of hard work and dedication - a job that she and her family rely on.
“We make money for our family to survive, and I have no idea…where can I go?” Srichandre said.
