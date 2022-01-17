PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Many people and organizations spent Martin Luther King Jr. holiday honoring the slain civil rights leaders and his legacy of service by serving others.

Hundreds of SOLVE volunteers pick up trash across Portland on MLK Jr. Day PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The nonprofit organization, SOLVE, cleaned up several areas in Portland on Monday in celebration of Martin Luther King…

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the Sunshine Division said it has given out more than 300,000 food boxes, which is more than 7 million meals. While many in Oregon and Southwest Washington are back to work, there are still lines for food and people still need help.

"We can be nourished and be together as a family without having to stress over inflation and things like that," said Donna Nelson, who picked up a food box on Monday.

In honor of Dr. King, a $90,000 grant from Kaiser Permanente funded the free food box giveaway. One thousand food boxes were delivered through the Sunshine Division's home delivery program and another 1,000 bulk food deliveries to partnering agencies and organizations in the Cowlitz, Clark, Washington, Clackamas, and Marion counties.

Another 1,000 drive-up food boxes were available at the Kaiser Permanente building parking structure Monday morning.

As a healthy agency, Kaiser is concerned not just with what disease its doctors can diagnose, but with social needs that affect their patients too. Needs such as food.

"Food is health," said Ron Shoals, program manager for community employee engagement at Kaiser.

Shoals takes that to heart, because as a little boy the Sunshine Division helped his family after his father's sudden death.

"Sunshine Division was the first organization to set up and knock on our door and bring a food box," Shoals said. "So to be able to give back over 50 years later to support this organization, I deeply have a passion for it."

The Sunshine Division with the help of a $90,000 grant from ⁦@KPNorthwest⁩ is giving out food boxes to honor Dr. King and his legacy of service. @sunshine_DIV #fox12Oregon pic.twitter.com/AcYOjv1h0F — Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) January 17, 2022

During the pandemic, the Sunshine Division has served a record number of Oregonians. It has leveled off some, but it will take some families years to recover from the financial hit.

Kyle Camberg, executive director of Sunshine Division, said 40 percent of Oregonians live paycheck to paycheck.

"It usually takes people, who've been drastically affected, somewhere in the neighborhood of three years to sort of reset or dig out of holes," Camberg told FOX 12.

The Sunshine Division told FOX 12 the need for the food boxes is still four times what it was before the pandemic in 2019.