PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – We’ve been telling you some ways to keep your house cool this weekend which includes keeping your stove and oven off and it can be tough to know what to eat when you can’t cook.
FOX 12 spoke with the Zupan’s Markets ‘resident foodie’, Sarah Maryatt, she says it’s easy to plan meals from a grocery deli with things like tabbouli or corn salad. They also have already-barbequed salmon and other pre-cooked options you can buy so you don’t have to cook.
She also suggested making your own gazpacho, sandwiches or tuna salad for the next few days. If you’re headed to the water this weekend and want to pack some snacks consider things like celery, broccoli, bell peppers, and watermelon.
“All of these vegetables are in the upward of 90% hydration or water range they’re fabulous for hydrating you. I think the biggest fan out of this is a cucumber. They pack a great punch not only detoxifying your body they make great spa water but they give you like double the level of hydration of just drinking water,” Maryatt said.
Popsicles are always an option, you can buy some on the healthier side with yogurt or fruit if you’re looking to cool down. If you’re trying to stay hydrated, swap out alcohol and caffeine for water or sports drinks with electrolytes.
