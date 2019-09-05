Football champs from 1948 headed to St. Paul HS Hall of Fame

ST PAUL, OR (KPTV) – The home of the St. Paul Buckaroos is more than a rodeo town where school days never fade, even 70 years later.
For Harold Brentano, home is where the farm is, and St. Paul has been known to grow some tough Buckaroos in the trenches.
“They’re all farm kids, they start working before they’re teenagers,” Brentano said. “Moving pipe and they could whip most of the city kids sitting on davenport eating junk food.”
Next Friday’s home opener for St. Paul will honor the Marion County B-League champs from 1948. Dick Kirk, 89, is one of four surviving members from the 48ers who are headed into the Saint Paul High School Hall of Fame.
Brentano, 87, is also headed to the Hall of Fame. A heart condition as a boy kept him from playing ball during his high school days, but the kid from the class of 1951 was an all-star team manager in 1948.
“It should be a moment of pride,” Brentano said. “We made quite the mark for a small town, so it should be worth something to us in feeling or in pride.”
“I just enjoyed every day of life, and I wasn’t the best student, but I was the best athlete in the school, so kind of went from there,” Kirk said.
Kirk has physical memories, including a sweater, and vivid recall from the games where he played as a running back some 70 years ago.
“I can remember one game, we are out there and the water is a foot deep on the end zone and we kicked out way out of there and won,” Kirk said.
