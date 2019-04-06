HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - The college football season is still months away, but the Oregon Ducks gave fans in the metro area a chance to check out the team during an open practice in Hillsboro.
The Ducks practiced at Hillsboro Stadium on Saturday afternoon. It was free and open to the public.
Plenty of fans turned out in green and yellow Ducks gear to watch their team on the field.
The open practice marked the midway point of the allotted 15 spring practices for the Ducks.
Oregon will host its annual spring game April 20 at Autzen Stadium in Eugene.
The regular season kicks off for Oregon on Aug. 31 against Auburn. This will be the second season under head coach Mario Cristobal.
