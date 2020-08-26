For 5th night in a row, police declare riot in Portland after criminal activity at City Hall

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Nearly two dozen adults were arrested and two children were detained in downtown Portland after a riot was declared outside City Hall Tuesday night.
Around 9:30 p.m., about 150 people had gathered Shemanski Park in the 1000 block of Southwest Park Avenue. The group then marched to Portland’s City Hall, located in 1200 block of Southwest 4th Avenue.
The Portland Police Bureau said many in the crowd were seen with shields, helmets, gas masks and body armor.
PPB said people blocked traffic on Southwest 4th Avenue and were seen spray painting and vandalizing City Hall.
Some members of the group were seen entering the building and breaking windows that were not covered up by boards, police said, and others were seen smashing security features on the building including a surveillance camera.
Once crowd members had breached the doors to City Hall, several people entered the building, which was closed. PPB said those who entered the building included some with "press" affixed to their person.
PPB said an unlawful assembly was declared “due to the seriousness of the crowd's criminal behavior.”
Warnings were issued over loudspeaker, advising the crowd to leave the area. Those who did not were told they were subject to arrest and/or the use of crowd control munitions.
PPB said the crowd was directed to leave the area to the south and west. After several announcements. Police said most of the crowd stayed.
Officers then began to disperse the crowd and several arrests were made.
As most of the crowd was dispersed, police said officers disengaged and more warnings were issued to those still in the area.
PPB reported that almost immediately after the crowd dispersal, many began to return, and some were seen attempting to smash windows at City Hall on the Southwest 5th Avenue side. Officers reminded the crowd over the loudspeaker that the gathering was still an unlawful assembly. As the PPB sound truck made these announcements, green lasers were shined in officers’ eyes, PPB said.
At 11:10 p.m., police said a man was seen igniting an aerosol can while spraying it towards City Hall to set the building on fire. At the time of the fire, site security guards were working inside the building.
It was then police declared a riot. Tuesday’s riot was the fifth consecutive riot in the city of Portland. The other four are as follows:
- Riot declared outside North Portland police precinct, 9 people arrested
- Police: Riot declared outside Kelly Building, 14 arrested
- Tear gas used after police declare riot outside North Precinct, 23 people arrested
- Police declare riot after multiple fires intentionally set to PPA building, 25 people arrested
Officers announced warnings over loudspeaker, telling the crowd a riot had been declared. Those who did not leave the area would be subject to arrest, citation, and the use of crowd control munitions. Once again, the crowd was told to disperse to the south and west.
A second crowd dispersal began, and police made more arrests.
Police said some members of the group put rebar ties in the road to try to pop police car tires. A bus stop shelter was shattered. Eggs and bottles were thrown at officers. A blue laser was shined in the eyes of an officer three times, police said. According to PPB, that type of blue laser can heat paper so hot that it will make it smoke within 3 seconds. Several members of the group were seen blocking vehicular traffic with rental scooters.
Once again, officers disengaged after some dispersal, but the group again returned to City Hall. Police said the group was reminded again by loudspeaker that a riot had been declared. Officers returned to the area and began making “targeted arrests,” police said.
During the riot, PPB said numerous warnings were given and crowd control munitions were used, but PPB officers did not use tear gas.
By 1:30 a.m., most of the group had left the area, police said.
PPB reported a person who had "press" affixed to them was arrested for second-degree burglary.
In total, 23 adults were arrested, and two juveniles were detained. Those arrested were booked into the Multnomah County Jail on the listed charges:
- Logan A. Vetter, 21, of Troutdale, for second-degree disorderly conduct and interfering with a peace officer
- Daniel Ryel, 41, of Portland, for second-degree disorderly conduct and interfering with a peace officer
- Simona Arteaga, 39, of Portland, for second-degree disorderly conduct and interfering with a peace officer
- Kelsey Anderson, 30, of Portland, for second-degree disorderly conduct, interfering with a peace officer, resisting arrest and harassment
- Adrienne Garcia, 43, of Portland, for second-degree disorderly conduct, interfering with a peace officer, resisting arrest and third-degree escape
- Olivia Morgan, 29, of Portland, for second-degree disorderly conduct, interfering with a peace officer, resisting arrest, attempted escape and riot.
- Riley Haralson, 18, of Portland, for second-degree disorderly conduct and interfering with a peace officer
- Megan Fuller, 37, of Portland, for second-degree disorderly conduct and interfering with a peace officer
- Cory H. Oien, 34, of Tualatin, for interfering with a peace officer and resisting arrest
- Bryan M. Kelly, 36, of Portland, for second-degree disorderly conduct, interfering with a peace officer and unlawful directing of light from a laser pointer
- Alma Raven-Guido, 18, of Portland, for second-degree disorderly conduct, interfering with a peace officer and resisting arrest
- John Welch, 22, of Portland, for interfering with a peace officer
- Phillip Pearce, 40, of Portland, for second-degree disorderly conduct, interfering with a peace officer and assaulting a public safety officer
- Jackalyn Grant, 22, of Portland, for second-degree disorderly conduct and interfering with a peace officer
- Elijah A. Roach, 21, for interfering with a peace officer
- Brittney Selivanow, 22, of Portland, for second-degree disorderly conduct, interfering with a peace officer and second-degree criminal mischief
- Thurman Holdsclaw, 25, of Portland, for second-degree disorderly conduct, interfering with a peace officer and second-degree trespass
- Joshua Corbin, 21, of Portland, for second-degree disorderly conduct, interfering with a peace officer and resisting arrest
- Uto Iha, 40, of Portland, for second-degree disorderly conduct, interfering with a peace officer and second-degree trespass
- Brian Steensman, 40, of Lake Oswego, for second-degree disorderly conduct, interfering with a peace officer and second-degree trespass
- Tanner L. Giles, 20, of Portland, for second-degree disorderly conduct, interfering with a peace officer and attempted assault of a public safety officer
- Charles Hadley, 19, of Portland, for second-degree disorderly conduct and interfering with a peace officer
- Zachary Perry, 24, of Portland, for second-degree burglary
