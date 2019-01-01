SCAPPOOSE, OR (KPTV) – No day is the same when your job description includes bringing down bad guys and protecting your community.
“It’s a lot of responsibility,” said Scappoose Chief of Police Norman Miller.
But that’s also why Chief Miller loves coming into work every day.
“I mean, it’s something I enjoy, like being part of the community like this and then I started full time in 1999 and here I am now, you know, lucky to be sitting as Chief of Police for the City of Scappoose,” he said.
But Chief of Police as his only job title is fairly new. For the majority of his law enforcement career, when he wasn’t behind the wheel of a police car, he was behind the wheel of something much bigger and much more powerful.
“You start telling them, well I’m a police officer or I’m Chief of Police and they’re just like, what?” said Miller. “And you drive a monster truck?”
For nearly 20 years, Miller did just that. He competed in racing and freestyle competitions across the United States on weekends, all while serving his community back home in Scappoose on weekdays.
“Monster trucks came first and then the police officer thing,” said Miller.
Growing up, Miller’s dad liked truck pulling and mud racing.
“And I thought this is the coolest thing, I want to be something like that,” said Miller. “And it just kept evolving from going to truck pulls and seeing all these different people, you know, with monster trucks and talking with them saying, I want to drive one.”
He would finally get his shot, driving the famous Bear Foot as an adult.
“I spent four years at Bear Foot, traveling the circuit every weekend and met some great people and that’s kind of where it exploded even further to, you know, being Bear Foot, you know, sponsored by Dodge and all of that,” he said.
He would eventually go on to drive other well-known trucks too.
“Black Smith, I mean Nostalgia,” said Miller. “Batman speaks for itself, I mean it’s Batman.”
“Then New Earth Authority, I mean, that was … I kind of look at it as that was kind of my, you know, going out party,” he continued.
New Earth Authority is the truck he would drive until his retirement about three years ago.
“It’s basically a police truck with, you know, the flashing blue lights and that and kind of looks like a helmet,” Miller.
Miller’s two careers haven’t just collided on the track but also in Scappoose, like when it comes to interacting with the community.
“That’s where I think it’s important to break down those barriers, but in monster truck driving, those barriers are already broken down because the fans are accessible to the drivers,” he said. “Here at the City of Scappoose, we’re accessible to the people.”
Miller’s love for monster trucks hasn’t changed.
“I do miss it, very much so,” he said.
But his priorities have changed over the years.
“Just busy, you know, becoming the police chief,” said Miller. “My kids are growing up and they’re doing more things and you want to be there for that.”
That being said, we wouldn’t count this police chief out of the race just yet.
“If somebody called me up and said, would you drive my truck this weekend, would I?” said Miller. “Probably, yeah, but then I have to deal with my wife.”
Chief Miller said he’s also used his monster truck career to break barriers with kids in Scappoose. For years, he would bring his truck to schools and use it to teach lessons about driving safety and even respecting adults.
