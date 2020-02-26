Forensic psychologist takes stand during day 2 of sentencing phase for Jeremy Christian

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The sentencing phase of the Jeremy Christian trail continued on Wednesday as the judge considers his sentence for the deadly MAX stabbings.
Christian was convicted last week on all 12 counts against him, including two charges of first-degree murder.
Christian was convicted for the May 2017 stabbings of Ricky John Best, 53, of Happy Valley, and Taliesin Myrddin Namkai-Meche, 23, of Portland. Micah David-Cole Fletcher was also stabbed and survived the attack.
The jury started deliberating on Wednesday afternoon, considering yes or no answers to six questions prosecutors are posing to help decide Christian’s sentence. To help them, both sides called witnesses to bring in some additional information.
On Wednesday, the defense called a forensic psychologist who evaluated Jeremy Christian.
UPDATE: the jury is now in deliberations over the 6 questions prosecutors put forward in the sentencing phase for Jeremy Christian, the now convicted MAX killer.— Kelsey Watts (@KelseyWattsKPTV) February 26, 2020
Doctor Mark Cunningham testified about a range of things, including Christian’s childhood, the impact of trauma in his life, his inability to be a normal adult, and his lack of social supports. Cunningham said Christian shows signs of a number of psychological disorders.
The defense thinks this is all important when it comes to the questions jurors are now being asked, about things like whether Christian showed remorse, can be rehabilitated, or showed callous disregard for the value of human life.
They also told the jury that the earliest Christian could be paroled is after 30 years, which would make him 65 years old at the time of release.
Cunningham testified about how the older you are when you’re released from prison, the less likely you are to re-offend.
“Offenders that are over age 65 that are released from federal prison, five percent of them are rearrested,” Cunningham said.
Prosecutors are arguing that Christian shouldn’t have the option of parole at all.
“Is he someone who is going to hurt someone again? In the state’s view, the answer is absolutely,” Don Rees, a prosecutor, said. “He has built a 20-year track record that involves violence against innocent people.”
Prosecutors are hoping for a “true life” sentence and brought in a number of witnesses on Tuesday to support that, even talking about how Christian wanted to profit off the killings by selling things on murder-related websites. Ultimately, it will be up to the judge to decide how long Christian will spend in prison. She is expected to make a decision sometime in late March.
