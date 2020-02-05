PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A Forest Grove couple is among the more than 3,000 people quarantined on a cruise ship in Japan.
Wednesday night, health workers said that another 10 people aboard that ship tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total to 20 infected passengers.
They’ve been taken to the hospital, but everyone else has to stay on the ship in their rooms.
After two weeks of traveling around Southeast Asia, and just before the cruise was set to end, Kent and Rebecca Frasure of Forest Grove got the news from the captain that the Diamond Princess cruise ship had to be quarantined for at least two weeks.
According to the cruise line, a passenger from Hong Kong tested positive for coronavirus when he got off the ship several days ago. Now 20 passengers are confirmed to have the virus and were taken to the hospital.
“We could have come in contact with any of the people at any time, but we wouldn’t know necessarily,” Rebecca said. “It gets to a point where it’s like, any time you have a cough or sneeze or anything you’re just like, OK what is this, is it anything to be concerned about, so yeah, it’s a little disconcerting.”
The cruise line is screening everyone on board for signs of coronavirus. Rebecca said staff are stationed in the hallway to make sure everyone stays in their rooms, and food is delivered from the doorway on a tray.
“You kind of never think that this sort of situation, outbreak is going to reach you directly so close,” she said. “Just kind of taking it in stride and hope to get it done with soon, get back home.”
Rebecca said they had to fill out a health questionnaire, staff came in to take their temperature, and then they had to get a throat swab.
