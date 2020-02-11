PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A Forest Grove couple traveling abroad is still stuck in Japan because of the coronavirus.
A full week has passed since the couple was quarantined on a cruise ship in Japan.
“Just trying to have a normal routine, so it doesn’t feel like I’m in this nebulous void sort of,” said Kent Frasure.
He has been separated from his wife, Rebecca, who tested positive for coronavirus. She was taken off the ship to a hospital to be monitored.
“It sounds like there is a shortage of the testing kits that are used to test for coronavirus, and so they’re prioritizing those that are more in need than she is. She’s doing fine,” Kent said.
In the meantime, Kent is left alone in their room onboard as the number of those diagnosed with the illness slowly climbs.
Passengers receive intermittent updates from the captain throughout the day.
Throughout it all, Kent remains in high spirits.
“Everything’s OK. We’ll be out of here in a week, hopefully,” he said.
Around 3,700 passengers remain on board the Diamond Princess, including Kent and 427 other American citizens. In total, 174 people aboard the ship have been infected, and 39 of those cases are from Tuesday.
