FOREST GROVE, OR (KPTV) - A local food truck is serving lunch to more than 300 workers at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.
On Tuesday, Bamen Ramen will be set up in the hospital parking lot to serve workers a free meal.
Owner Jason Jewett says he opened his food truck less than a year ago. It's permanently located in Forest Grove - now doing online orders and curbside pick-up.
Jewett says for the last month and a half they have also been serving free meals every Sunday to help those struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"One of our mission statements is to serve the community," Jewett told FOX 12.
That's why he says they decided to serve the medical staff at St. Vincent's Medical Center.
"All three of my children have been born in St. V's and I've seen St V's for 25 years of my life. I am also a patient now for congestive heart failure, so I thought it'd be really cool to serve the hospital workers and everyone dealing with the COVID and risking their lives," said Jewett.
Jewett isn't cooking all the food himself. His family is also helping.
They told FOX 12 it's their way of saying thank you to those who continue to put themselves on the front line everyday to save lives.
"All these people are actually risking their lives and helping other people that are in need, so it feels really good to give back to the community," said Sami Jewett.
The Jewett family has a GoFundMe page set up to help pay for the meals they are giving to hospital staff and to their community members each Sunday. Anyone who would like to help can click here.
