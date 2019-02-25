FOREST GROVE, OR (KPTV) – A Forest Grove man was arrested Friday for allegedly stealing more than $20,000 worth of merchandise from several Safeway and Fred Meyer stores.
Forest Grove police say Dawson Patrick, 28, was arrested and lodged at the Washington County Jail following a three-month investigation conducted in large part by Safeway investigators.
Investigators say Patrick stole merchandise from the stores and then tried to resell it.
Patrick is facing charges including two counts of theft in the first degree, six counts of theft by receiving, one count of computer crimes and one count of interfering with a police officer.
