SEASIDE, OR (KPTV) - A Forest Grove man has died after a report of an assault in Seaside in March.
Travis Todd, 49, was found with serious injuries near Avenue K and South Columbia Street early in the morning of March 30.
Dispatchers had received a call regarding an alleged assault in the area, according to police.
Todd was taken to a nearby hospital before being transferred to a Portland-area hospital for further treatment.
On Tuesday, Seaside police said Todd had passed away, “due to the totality of the circumstances surrounding the March 30 incident.”
An autopsy is scheduled within the next couple of days, according to officers.
Few details have been released about the investigation, but police said, “The ongoing investigation suggests this incident does not pose a threat to others, but detectives would still like to talk to anyone that spent time with Todd the evening of March 29 or during the early morning hours of March 30.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Seaside Police Department at 503-738-6311.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.