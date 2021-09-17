HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) – A 20-year-old Forest Grove man pleaded guilty to 12 counts of first-degree child sexual abuse and two counts of luring a minor on Wednesday, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office.
In 2019, law enforcement tracked child pornography being downloaded to the home of Angel Santana Miranda. After securing warrants, officers examined and discovered over 10,000 images and videos of children from ages infants to teenagers on his digital devices. They also found a chat history between himself and a 14-year-old girl living out of state, which included explicit images and videos.
Miranda admitted to police that he had downloaded the images over the course of five years. Officers were able to identify and contact two of the victims in the pictures and videos.
“Unfortunately, our office prosecutes a great deal of cases involving individuals who are downloading and sharing graphic child sexual abuse material,” said DDA Meisel. “What set this case apart, however, was the extremely graphic role-play fantasies he was engaging in with a child, about her and other children, paired with the fact that he had researched flights and travel logistics to get to the child’s out-of-state home.”
The D.A. said in July, Miranda was aware that he was under investigation after police received several tips about his inappropriate behavior with a young girl online. Investigators confirmed the interaction.
Miranda is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 5, 2021.
