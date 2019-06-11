FOREST GROVE, OR (KPTV) – Forest Grove police are asking for the public’s help finding a man reported missing and believed to be endangered.
Andrew Dalton has been missing since June 7 and was last seen at his home in Forest Grove, according to the police department. Officers are concerned for Dalton’s welfare and say he many need medical attention.
According to law enforcement, Dalton stands approximately 6-feet-1-inch tall, weighs about 260 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact dispatch at 503-629-0111.
