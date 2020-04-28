FOREST GROVE, OR (KPTV) - The Forest Grove Police Department is finding a creative way to reach out to the community.
The department has set up a mask tree where people can pick up a free cloth mask that's attached to the tree.
Forest Grove Police Chief Henry Reimann says the idea started about three weeks ago when a bunch of masks were donated to the department. But Reimann says they weren't N95 masks, so the department had to come up with a different solution.
He says the obvious solution was to give them out to the community.
On Tuesday, the tree, which is right outside its headquarters, had several cloth masks up for grabs.
Reimann says hundreds of masks have been given out to the community over the last several weeks, with 40 to 50 masks getting picked up a day.
In fact, Reimann says there's been such a demand, they ran out last week.
But thanks to another donation on Friday, Reimann says the department was able to restock the tree. He says the department wants to give a huge thanks for those donations.
FOX 12 spoke with Bailey Grisby who says she was able to get her first set of masks on Tuesday by picking them up from the tree. She recognizes the importance of wearing one.
"Just make sure, you know, I’m safe as well as people around me, it can spread really easily, so I think it’s important, you know, do as much as you can," Grisby said.
"I think now with the upcoming weeks it’s more critical that people are wearing their masks as we start lowering the restrictions," Reimann said.
Masks are available for pickup at the tree from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Reimann says the department will continue to do this through the first few phases of Oregon reopening in the coming weeks.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
