Forest Grove police help officer, daughter share senior prom moment

FOREST GROVE, OR (KPTV) – High Schoolers may be missing out on prom, but the Forest Grove Police Department is helping to find new ways to make memories.
Officers helped create a senior prom moment for one of its officers and his teenage daughter. The department posted photos on its Facebook page of their father-daughter dance.
The dad and daughter danced to “My Little Girl” by Tim McGraw under the police canopy and patrol car lights.
The police department in its Facebook post said it was a far from typical prom experience, but it was certainly an unforgettable one.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.