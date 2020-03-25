Forest Grove police launch service to deliver prescriptions to some older residents

FOREST GROVE, OR (KPTV) – The Forest Grove Police Department is starting a new service to help community members during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Officers are picking up and delivering prescriptions to some older residents in Forest Grove. Officers wear protective gear while delivering the prescription.
The service, which started on Wednesday, is for residents who are 65 and older and have a pre-existing or life-threatening condition, the police department says. The deliveries will come from Bi-Mart, Safeway, or the Cornelius Walgreens.
“This is the first time anyone has seen something like this, so we're trying to do our best with the Forest Grove Police Department to reach out to the community, to make sure people are self-quarantined, not being self-isolated from the community,” Joseph McCullough, a Forest Grove police officer, said.
Other departments have provided positive feedback about the program and are watching closely to see how it works, according to police.
“There’s a peace of mind with a police officer knocking on your door rather than somebody who is maybe dressed in civilian clothes, [who] maybe doesn't have the credentials that can put that person at ease,” Michael Hall, a spokesperson for the police department, said.
Residents who are interested in the service should contact the Forest Grove Police Department.
