FOREST GROVE, OR (KPTV) - The Forest Grove Police Department says a young teenager who had not been seen in two days has been found.

Police said Nataly Mendez, 13, was last seen leaving her home on Wednesday.  On Friday, at about 12:43 p.m., police said Mendez had been located. No additional information was released.

