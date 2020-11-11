FOREST GROVE, OR (KPTV) - A Forest Grove police officer is facing charges of second-degree criminal mischief and disorderly conduct after investigators said he damaged a family’s Halloween decorations early Halloween morning.
The victim told FOX 12 that Steven Teets terrorized them in the middle of the night. Mirella Castaneda had no idea why the man was targeting her home, but believes it had to do with a Black Lives Matter flag on the garage.
Forest Grove officers responded to the 1600 block of 23rd Avenue just before 1 a.m. Oct. 31. Investigators said the officers realized the suspect was an off-duty Forest Grove Police Department officer, and subsequently contacted the Washington County Sheriff’s Office to conduct an investigation.
Deputies determined there was probable cause to arrest Steven Teets, 43. The sheriff's office said Teets had damaged Halloween decorations and decorative lighting at the home, but stated “No BLM items were damaged during the incident.”
The following day, Teets was given a ticket in lieu of arrest and was not booked into jail, which is standard protocol currently with COVID-19 restrictions at the Washington County Jail, according to the sheriff’s office.
The victim told FOX 12 that her family woke up in the middle of the night to their truck alarm going off, and they then saw a man hitting their BLM flag. When family members confronted him from the front door, they said he ran at them, so they shut and locked the door and called 911.
The family said Teets then started kicking their door and tried to open it while yelling at them. They said he then destroyed their Halloween decorations and patio lights, and ran away.
Castaneda said her family did not receive any timely follow-up information on the case, including whether a suspect had been caught.
“The frustration of not being able to get information, knowing this guy knows exactly where I live,” she said. “I wasn’t allowing the children to go anywhere, I had to guy buy cameras for the door, my husband’s talking about going and getting weapons.”
Teets’ attorney released a statement to FOX 12 on Wednesday saying, “Steven is a 10-year Army veteran whose service included combat deployments in Iraq and Afghanistan. In 2009, he was honorably discharged as a Staff Sergeant, earned a bachelor’s degree, and became a Forest Grove police officer. These are stressful times for the strongest among us. Steven is addressing a personal issue for which he deserves support and understanding rather than condemnation.”
Forest Grove Police Chief Harry Reimann released a statement about this case, saying once the Washington County Sheriff’s Office investigation is complete, an independent review will be conducted. If it’s determined Teets violated policy, “personnel action will be taken at that time,” according to Reimann.
An independent review will also be conducted on the department’s response to this incident, including the use of body worn cameras.
“The integrity of the Forest Grove Police Department is essential to the public trust. Please know that all allegations about the department’s police officers are reviewed and investigated to assure compliance with local, state, and federal policy and that the officers are held accountable to those policies,” according to Reimann.
Teets is due in court Dec. 1.
“I hope he gets all the help he needs, but he should not be a police officer,” Castaneda said Wednesday. “He needs help and he needs to find another job. I do not feel safe and I know there’s many others in this community who do not feel safe.”
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.