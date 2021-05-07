FOREST GROVE, OR (KPTV) - A Forest Grove police officer has been indicted for official misconduct following an investigation, according to the Beaverton Police Department.
On Oct. 31, 2020, Forest Grove officers were called out to a theft in progress in the 1600 block of 23rd Avenue. The first officer on scene recognized the suspect as off-duty police officer Steven Teets.
The victim told FOX 12 that Teets terrorized them in the middle of the night and damaged their Halloween decorations.
According to police, Teets was eventually taken home by a second responding officer, Bradley Schuetz.
Following an investigation by the Washington County Sheriff's Office, Teets was arrested on Nov. 1, 2020. He is currently pending trial for second-degree criminal mischief and second-degree disorderly conduct.
On Nov. 9, 2020, the Beaverton Police Department said it was contacted by the Forest Grove Police Department to conduct an outside investigation involving the conduct of Schuetz. After completion of the investigation of Schuetz's actions, it was referred to the Washington District Attorney's Office for review.
A grand jury indicted Schuetz on Thursday for first-degree official misconduct. He was contacted by detectives the same day and issued a citation to appear on the charges. He was then released following COVID-19 booking protocols, according to police.
No additional information has been released.
