GASTON, OR (KPTV) – A school bus driver was cited for DUII after crashing in the Gaston area with 10 students on board, according to deputies.
The Forest Grove School District bus went off the road near the 8000 block of Southwest Old Highway 47 near Seghers Road at 8 a.m. Wednesday.
The bus went into a ditch with 12 people on board, including the driver, an adult bus aid and 10 children between the ages of 10 and 16 years old.
Nobody was hurt, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff's office released surveillance video that showed the crash.
Deputies said the driver, 20-year-old Jonathan C. Gates of Hillsboro, appeared to be impaired. He was arrested on the charge of DUII-controlled substance, according to deputies.
Gates was taken to the Washington County Jail, where he cooperated with investigators. He was cited in lieu of being booked into jail and then released. He faces charges of DUII, reckless driving and 11 counts of reckless endangering.
The Forest Grove School District released a statement saying, in part, “The driver was arrested at the site and Washington County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash. Following district procedure, the driver will undergo a mandatory drug test and be placed on administrative leave while the investigation is ongoing.”
The students on the bus attend three different schools: Forest Grove High School, Neil Armstrong Middle School and Tom McCall Upper Elementary School. They were evaluated by emergency personnel and released to their parents or guardians, according to administrators.
Deputies are investigating a crash involving a school bus on SW Old Hwy 47 near SW Speaks Dr in the Gaston area. No injuries to students. The cause is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/nP1LrgyIT1— WCSO Oregon (@WCSOOregon) November 13, 2019
