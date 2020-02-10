FOREST GROVE, OR (KPTV) - A Forest Grove woman who was diagnosed with the coronavirus during her stay on a cruise ship told FOX 12 she is doing well while being treated at a Japanese hospital.
Rebecca Frasure was one of about 70 passengers who were diagnosed with coronavirus last week while vacationing on the cruise ship, Diamond Princess. Japan's health ministry says another 60 people on board have tested positive.
FOX 12 spoke to Frasure on Sunday. She said that she's doing well physically and doctors tell her that her vital signs are good.
Frasure said she hasn't ever really felt very sick, beside dealing with a minor cough a few days ago. She says she'll be kept in the hospital for two weeks out of precaution.
She told FOX 12 representatives with the U.S. Consulate were supposed to visit her Sunday, but that was canceled.
Frasure said she's staying positive, but the hospital stay isn't exactly comfortable - she's definitely slept and ate better. And it's hard for her to understand the doctors and nurses who don't speak English well or don't speak the language at all.
FOX 12 asked Frasure about how she's passing time.
"I try to keep my spirits up, and spent a lot of time, you know, just talking online and through text message and phone calls with friends and family back home, and so that's helping to pass the time," said Frasure.
Meanwhile, Frasure's husband is still on the Diamond Princess off the coast of Japan. Passengers there are stuck on board in the middle of a two-week quarantined.
Princess Cruises issued a statement, saying all guests will be given a full refund for the entire time and will also be given a free cruise in the future.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
