PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A Forest Grove woman who was quarantined on a cruise ship off the shore of Japan as coronavirus spread among passengers now has the illness herself.
On Thursday, Rebecca Frasure says she and 41 other people on the ship found out that they were infected with coronavirus.
FOX 12 spoke with Frasure and her husband on Wednesday, when health workers confirmed 20 people on board the ship had been infected. The cruise line said a passenger from Hong Kong previously tested positive for coronavirus when he got off the ship.
Frasure says she doesn’t feel sick other than a cough. She says health officials will soon to pick her up from her room and take her to the hospital by ambulance.
“It really seems surreal, at this point, to be in this situation and to have to go to a hospital in a foreign country where most of the people at the hospital probably don’t speak my language,” Frasure said.
Frasure and her husband were about to end their cruise on the Diamond Princess when the ship got caught up in the outbreak. The ship for now is docked off the coast of Japan.
Frasure says she will have to wear a special protective mask and gear as she leaves the ship. She says she’s not scared to have the virus, but is “mildly concerned” and more worried about contracting other illness at the hospital and leaving her husband behind while she gets medical care.
“He has to stay on the ship, so I have to go alone to the hospital,” Frasure said. “I can handle being sick and dealing with all of that and doing what I need to do to get better but the separation is definitely the hardest part.”
Frasure says she was told that she will be observed at the hospital for at least three days. Then, if everything goes well, she will be reunited with her husband on the cruise ship.
Frasure says she and her husband were supposed to return to the U.S on Valentine’s Day.
The cruise line previously said it is screening the more than 3,000 people on board for signs of coronavirus.
