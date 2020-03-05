PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Some good news from a Forest Grove woman who had COVID-19. Rebecca Frasure has been released from a Tokyo hospital.
While she and her husband can’t come back to Oregon right away, she’s keeping a positive attitude about the whole ordeal.
From her Tokyo hotel room, Frasure has been spending her first full day out of a hospital.
“It had been a really long time. We are very happy to be reunited,” she said.
Frasure’s final test showed she finally no longer has the new coronavirus.
But it began weeks ago, when she and her husband Kent, were onboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship.
“We had been planning it for about a year,” Frasure said.
A trip through parts of Asia turned into a long ordeal when they were quarantined.
“Just a dry cough,” Frasure said. “Not a hacking cough, not a productive cough, just like a tickle in your throat.”
Frasure told FOX 12 her symptoms never went beyond that cough and fever.
“The symptoms of this virus are very much varied. So you know, you can have super minor symptoms like mine where you wouldn’t even bat an eye or stay from work or anything to severe flu, potential turn into pneumonia type of stuff,” she said. “I can understand why there’s so much confusion on how to contain it because if I hadn’t been randomly selected, essentially, to be tested, I wouldn’t have ever known that I contracted this.”
In 2018, she says she was diagnosed with having multiple sclerosis and takes medicine for that.
“It was on my mind as a factor for why it was taking me so long to get rid of this,” Frasure said.
But she doesn’t think it impacted having the new coronavirus.
If anything, Frasure says having MS is part of why she is grateful to have gotten over COVID-19.
“I always try find something positive through the negative,” she said. “That has helped me through this whole ordeal.
Frasure says she’s looking at her latest situation as a way to enjoy a trip in Tokyo with her husband – a way to enjoy each day.
“A lot of times people with chronic illnesses, they can’t get out of the house or anything like that or don’t feel well enough to travel. I feel lucky I am well enough to travel, experience life and all the joys it comes with. I’m hoping I can have many more years of that,” she said.
Frasure hopes that her story will remind others to not be too afraid of the coronavirus.
“I hope that it’s been helpful to at least someone to ease their mind and to know that you don’t have to be insanely fearful, because you don't need to. You need to be smart and cautious and aware of your surroundings,” she said.
Frasure tells FOX 12 she already knows she and her husband will take another cruise vacation in the future. They love traveling, so this hasn’t stopped them.
As for when they can return, Frasure says she should get the green light if her next checkup in five days shows she doesn’t have a fever or symptoms.
Kent Frasure, by the way, was tested a handful of times and doesn’t have the virus.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
