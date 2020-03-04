LAKE OSWEGO, OR (KPTV) - An elementary school, which was closed last week after an employee was confirmed as Oregon's first case of COVID-19 coronavirus, is scheduled to reopen on Thursday.
Forest Hills Elementary School has been deep cleaned and disinfected. School officials and a cleaning crew did a final walk through of the school on Tuesday.
While the school is scheduled to reopen, the school district is making contingency plans to teach students in case it needs to close more or all schools.
"We're assessing our current landscape in terms of online platforms teachers are using from kindergarten through 12th grade. And then we’re going to be making decisions on how to use those platforms in the best ways to deliver online teaching and learning," said Superintendent Dr. Lora de la Cruz.
Since Lake Oswego is a wealthier district than most - officials can count on every student being able to learn online at home.
"We also are really fortunate that we can supply our students with one-to-one devices, and we are looking at how each and every family has access to WiFi," Dr. Lora de la Cruz said.
The district is also considering giving teachers a planning day to come up with online teaching plans. That planning day could possibly mean an upcoming day off for students.
While Forest Hills Elementary School gets back to education, district leaders are still busy trying to keep up with the emerging coronavirus concerns by consulting with health officials and monitoring absenteeism.
When students go back to Forest Hills on Thursday, each one can expect to be greeted by their principal. Also, each class will hold a meeting to talk about the virus and how to prevent it from spreading.
This will be a teachable moment with students and teachers also talking about respecting each other. The district says it is investigating one report of a student being harassed because of the coronavirus.
