LAKE OSWEGO, OR (KPTV) - Students are back in class Thursday after Forest Hills Elementary School was closed for deep cleaning following news that an employee was diagnosed with COVID-19 coronavirus.
Some normalcy is finally returning to the elementary school in Lake Oswego as parents and kids walked to class for the first time this week.
"We're excited to be out of the house and excited to be back at school," said parent Ken Weber. "And confident the principal and the district are on top of the situation."
Weber says he was shocked when he first heard an employee at his children's school had contracted the virus.
"The affected patient is a beloved member of our school community here," Weber told FOX 12.
Since the news came out on Friday, the school district shut down the elementary school for a deep cleaning.
"We've dedicated resources to cleaning and sanitizing our schools," said Dr. Lora de la Cruz, superintendent for the Lake Oswego School District. "We've reinforced and provided support for greater hygiene and healthy practices."
The employee was the first case of the COVID-19 coronavirus in Oregon. A "household contact" of the patient was Oregon's second presumptive case.
"Discovered no additional cases amongst kids and their family, so we're confident and excited to be back at school," said Weber.
Weber's children told FOX 12 they are excited too, mainly to see teachers and classmates they have missed.
"I think I'm excited for school to start again," said Jack Weber. "Probably the teachers the most."
Dr. de la Cruz says moving forward they will continue to keep a close eye on the virus and prepare for any additional cases.
"We don't know if we've seen the last of COVID-19, but we're committed to staying on top of any new developments," said Dr. de la Cruz.
Dr. de la Cruz says the district does have a contingency plan, saying teachers have been preparing online courses in case any school in their district has to close in the future.
