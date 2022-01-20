PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Forest Park Conservancy is getting more land! This will be first donation they’ve had in 25 years.

The 60-acre donation was finalized in January. The property was initially going to be for commercial use, but now it will be maintained for wildlife and clean water. It was donated by Diane Field and Richard Williams, who bought the property in 2004.

The preserved land will be on the north end of the park near Cornelius Pass Road, north of the Sauvie Island Bridge.

“Anytime we can keep land preserved, it’s good for the environment and good for keeping the land accessible for everyone,” says Phu, a runner.

The Forest Park Conservancy will take over the habitat and its native animals, plants, fungi and clean water. There are two streams that drain into McCarthy Creek and a small seasonal pond. There’s even a meadow that often attracts elk.

“I think it’s going to help the environment to help the animals and the plants fruit from the benefit. As long as we’re there taking care of it, in general, then we can keep it going for the generations next to come,” says Sonny Bissonette, Portland resident.

Donor Diane Field says when she moved to Portland, hiking with her dog in Forest Park saved her.

“It’s such a valuable asset to Portland, and I was quite taken with the idea of contributing to its future," she says.

Hikers who frequent Forest Park feel the same way.

“It’s mental health for a lot of people. A lot of us just to get up here and walk in the woods, it’s a detox from down the hill, the city life,” says Curtis Cuffel, a Portland resident.

There’s no plan for new trails for hikers any time soon, but it's something that can happen in the future.