COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE, OR (KPTV) - A popular trail in the Columbia River Gorge is closed Thursday morning while authorities search for a cougar that the Forest Service says is injured.
On Thursday morning, the Columbia River Gorge Forest Service said on social media that Angels Rest Trail and Palmer Mill Road will be temporarily closed.
⚠️⚠️ALERT: Due to a wounded cougar in the area, Angels Rest Trail and nearby Palmer Mill Road have been temporarily closed while local authorities search for the animal. pic.twitter.com/lOhCu2RGze— ColumbiaRiverGorgeFS (@CRGNSA) June 6, 2019
Forest Service officials told FOX 12 that the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office received a report Wednesday night of a cougar lying down in someone's yard in the Bridal Veil area.
Someone reportedly shot at the cougar, which is why the Forest Service believes it's injured.
No word on how long the closure will last.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.