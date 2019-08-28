MOUNT HOOD, OR (KPTV) - Forest rangers want to remind you, ahead of the holiday weekend, that there is a high fire danger right now.
If you’re planning on lighting a campfire, they’re asking you to be prepared to put it out.
According to forest service officials, they’ve come across 250 abandoned campfires just this year.
On Wednesday at Clear Lake, Mt. Hood firefighters gave FOX 12 a look at just how long it can take to safely put a fire out.
“This is kinda what we typically see with people leaving fires,” a Mt. Hood firefighter based out of Dufur, Andy Bellairs said. “Dump a bucket of water on there, think that it’s out, and walk away from it.”
Bellairs told FOX 12 they see this more often than not, people attempting to put their campfire out, but not going through every step to completely extinguish it. Their motto is: drown it, stir it, feel it.
Just feet away from the demonstration, a ranger caught campers driving away from their fire.
“There were active flames coming out of the fire when we made contact with the individuals. Educated them on the public safety aspect of the situation, and actually had them put it out themselves,” said Jeffrey Bryant, a forest ranger from Shasta-Trinity National Forest. He’s here to help during the high fire risk and busy weekend.
Bryant told FOX 12 those people were cited and fined $500 for leaving their campfire without completely putting it out.
What forest rangers recommend is bringing enough equipment to carry several gallons of water and a tool to stir, until what’s left of the fire is soupy and cool enough to touch or else forest rangers said you shouldn’t be starting a fire at all.
