COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE, WA (KPTV) – Someone decided to vandalize a beloved, beautiful, and historic spot in the Columbia River Gorge.
The Cape Horn viewpoint is now covered in graffiti, and the U.S. Forest Service says this isn’t the first time.
Photographers far and wide come there to get the shot.
Right off State Route 14, the Cape Horn Overlook in the Gorge offers a big reveal of the mighty Columbia River.
“It’s just breathtaking, really… It’s so big and open,” said 11-year-old Hunter.
This is where FOX 12 found Hunter and his best bud, Henry. They were there having a little fun, launching off biodegradable planes.
But after snapping selfies with their dads, they noticed their beautiful backdrop is completely covered in graffiti.
“I don’t like it. It’s kind of rude to nature,” Henry said.
It’s rude indeed, and a criminal act.
The Forest Service says this is a nationally recognized and protected scenic space, but it’s the third time it’s happened near Cape Horn this year.
“You’ve got people coming from all over the country, all over the world… and the first thing they see is people being selfish defacing a beautiful place,” said Hunter’s dad.
“Why would people do it really? It’s such a nice place, why ruin it?” Hunter said.
Wise words from an 11-year-old who doesn’t know why anyone would want to tarnish this history and that view.
The Forest Service says they are aware of this and they are investigating. They say they rely on you to report these acts of vandalism to help protect the Gorge and keep it beautiful.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
