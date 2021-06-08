Forest Service offers free firewood in move to reopen Eagle Creek trail

COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE, OR (KPTV) – People can now get free firewood from the Columbia River Gorge if they have a permit. Once it is gone the Forest Service plans to open back up the Eagle Creek trail.
The Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area says there are several log decks left over from cleanup activities after a landslide that happened back in February.
The wood is available in the Eagle Creek Picnic area parking lot and access is allowed from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Eagle Creek recreation site and trail are still closed and you can only access the parking lot if you’re there to get firewood. If you don’t have a permit, you can apply for one on the USDA website. They are free through November 30.
