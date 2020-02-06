PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Portland Timbers revealed a new secondary kit at an event in New York City on Wednesday night.
The jersey is white and incorporates subtle gray hoops using wood grain lines that reference the wood forms used to create cement columns and structures at Providence Park, according to team officials.
The kit will honor the club’s 10th Major League Soccer season, with the words “Forever Green and Gold” inscribed inside the jersey’s neck tape as a nod to the club’s supporters.
The event in New York was put together by the MLS and Adidas as part of the league’s 25th season celebration.
The Timbers will host Minnesota United FC at Providence Park in the club’s 2020 season opener on March 1.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.