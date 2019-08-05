WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A former teacher at Aloha High School has been convicted in a child pornography case.
Geoffrey William Germano was convicted by a judge on seven counts of first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse July 31.
The investigation began in April 2018. Washington County Sheriff’s Office detectives alerted to an internet IP address that was flagged as downloading or sharing a high number of known child pornography files through peer-to-peer file sharing networks.
Investigators determined the files were downloaded dating back to March 2016.
Detectives said the program being used was associated with a number of different IP addresses, which is consistent with a single computer being moved to different locations and using different internet connections.
One of the IP addresses used to download child pornography was associated with the Beaverton School District, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office. Another IP address was identified as Germano’s home in Hillsboro.
Germano was working as a teacher at Aloha High School during this time, according to the district attorney’s office.
A search warrant was served at Germano’s home. Investigators said he admitted to downloading child pornography on his personal laptop and frequently deleted files after downloading them.
Investigators said they found evidence of “significantly more child pornography files than investigators were able to recover during their analysis.”
Germano admitted that he brought his laptop to school with him, but claimed he didn’t intentionally use the school’s WiFi to download those images.
At the time of his arrest, a Beaverton School District spokeswoman said Germano was employed by the district as a special education teacher from 2006 until September 2018. He taught at Aloha High School from 2008 through May 2018, when he was put on leave, and previously worked at Highland Park Middle School from 2006 through 2009.
A letter was sent home to parents saying the charges were not related to German’s employment with the Beaverton School District. He resigned Sept. 20, 2018.
Germano is out of custody pending sentencing, which is scheduled for Aug. 22.
“The Washington County District Attorney’s Office would like to acknowledge the investigative work by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office on this case as well as the cooperation of the Beaverton School District in pursuing this matter,” according to a statement from the district attorney’s office.
