WILLOW CREEK, OR (KPTV) - More than one annual event is no longer happening at Alpenrose Dairy, FOX 12 has learned.
Former Alpenrose co-president Carl Cadonau Jr. told FOX 12 his daughter has been told Christmas in Dairyville won’t be happening this year.
Additionally, softball players from Willow Creek, a team that made it all the way to the Little League Softball World Series, but lost in the semifinals in August, are reacting to the news that Alpenrose Field will no longer be the home of the LLSWS after 26 years.
“An awesome experience. It’s gonna be an experience I remember for my whole life,” Bridgette Boling, a pitcher for Willow Creek said. “I looked out and saw friends of friends who came and watched. People I barely knew, but they came out to watch.”
The opportunity of playing in their backyard is now a thing of the past.
“It’s really heartbreaking because there’s a lot of little kids who have been watching that game since they were little, and then not being able to come and play on there anymore is really, really sad,” Kallan Bordwell-Gray, another pitcher for Willow Creek said.
In an email from Little League’s president and CEO Wednesday, he announced the 2020 LLSWS would be leaving Alpenrose Field. It goes on to say they’re committed to finding the best home for the future, but they have not announced a new location.
This all comes after a lengthy recent court battle, and family disputes over the sale of Alpenrose Dairy.
Just this past Monday, Smith Brothers Farms out of Washington took over operations after months of negotiations and then a sale.
Former Alpenrose co-president Carl Cadonau Jr. said it was inevitable the World Series would come to an end because of it.
“My side of the family’s really sad about it. I mean it’s been a longstanding deal,” he told FOX 12. “Little League needs to do what they have to do because they have to plan for their future, and can’t be stuck on the end of the wire on this thing…I guess all things end in some time, and things don’t stay the same forever, and I think that’s one thing we all know in life.”
Cadonau Jr. also said he believes regular season games will still be played at the field.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.