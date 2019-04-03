PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A former baggage handler at Portland International Airport who is accused of stealing guns out of checked luggage pleaded guilty to federal charges on Wednesday.
The U.S. Attorney's Office - District of Oregon said Deshawn Antonio Kelly, 27, pleaded guilty to five counts of possessing a stolen firearm.
According to investigators, Kelly stole six guns over a two-month period in 2018 from travelers departing from PDX.
Port of Portland told FOX 12 that Kelly did not work for the airport or TSA. He was employed with a contract company called Professional Business Providers Services.
On September 25, 2018, police obtained a search warrant for Kelly’s home where they recovered all but one of the guns reported stolen. Records show Kelly confessed to the crimes and was arrested that same day.
The attorney's office said Kelly will be sentenced on July 29.
A charge of possessing a stolen firearm carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine and three years' supervised release.
