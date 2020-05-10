SHERWOOD, OR (KPTV) – His professional career has been placed on hold for the time being but that isn’t keeping Adley Rutschman from giving back to the area that gave him and his family so much growing up.
FOX 12’s Nick Krupke went one-on-one with the one time College World Series MVP for the Oregon State Beavers.
Local kid does good while staying safe at home with his family in Sherwood, Rutschman has come up clutch yet again
“I have always felt like I have been in a fortunate spot throughout my life and I’ve been blessed now to be able to give back and I think I am in a position to give back,” he said.
The number overall pick in last June’s MLB draft will have to wait a bit longer to continue his pro career in the Baltimore Orioles system.
In the meantime, the pride of Sherwood has become battery mates with the foundation for Tigard-Tualatin Schools to strike out hunger and assist families in need with the Packed with Pride Program.
“For me, it’s almost a no brainer having been a part of the community growing up that was so supportive of me, being able to give back is one of those things that I feel obligated to do and it’s one of those things where I feel very happy and fortunate to be able to be in this position to help out,” he said.
Rutschman has donated $10,000 to fill food boxes for elementary aged kids and their families in the school district where his parents, Carol and Randy, have spent years teaching and volunteering.
“Seeing all of what my parents have done for the community and for that school district and just being a part of their lives and seeing how much they give and being a part of the community,” Rutschman said.
Margie Green is the TTSD Foundation Director who put together the Packed with Pride Program with the grand slam of a goal to have one box feed a family of five for a week.
“She started this organization once quarantine hit and basically got it going from scratch once it started and now, they have over 500 volunteers,” he said. “They are working Wednesday thru Saturday and they send out over 800 boxes a week to families. So, it’s a cool thing to be a part of and to be able to give back to the same community that helped me so much growing up.”
When asked how he’s enjoying the time with his family, Rutschman said.
“It really is. It has been a lot of time together. Sometimes the house feels really small with me and my sister back because we are just not used to it but I think we are handling it pretty well and now we kind of have that understanding of when people need some space in the house and when people have got to get out of the house a little bit. It’s definitely tough at times though, my sister likes to stir the pot a little bit,” he said.
Only a brother's love, Rutschman hopes to re-join his Oriole family for Spring training part two very soon.
To support the Packed with Pride Program, donations can be made at www.packed-with-pride-tigard-tualatin.square.site. For more information on The Foundation for Tigard Tualatin Schools, please visit www.the-ftts.org.
