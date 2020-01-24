BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - The former owner of a daycare in Beaverton pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault involving a child in her care.
Savani Jayasuriya, 35, entered her plea Friday. She previously faced charges of third-degree assault and first-degree criminal mistreatment.
Jayasuriya was arrested in August.
Investigators said Jayasuriya ran a daycare out of her home on Northwest Willow Glen Place called Little Flower Childcare Learning Center. The daycare was licensed by the state.
Court records state Jayasuriya “inflicted punishment against the child using a pointed instrument causing a puncture wound and bleeding.”
The victim in this case was 4 years old at the time, according to investigators.
At the time of her arrest, the state suspended Jayasuriya’s child care license.
After pleading guilty, she was sentenced to 80 hours of community service and 1 1/2 years probation. She must also undergo an anger management evaluation.
As part of her sentencing, Jayasuriya is not allowed to provide child care to any minors and cannot be alone with any minors outside of her own child. She is also not to have any future contact with the victim’s family.
Potential restitution will be determined at a future date.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
