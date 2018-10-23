PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A former athletic coach at a Portland high school is facing harassment charges involving underage girls, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says.
Leon Donald McKenzie III, 46, is accused of harassing the two minor students by subjecting them to offensive physical contact in 2017 and 2018, the attorney’s office says.
Law enforcement launched an investigation earlier this year when the Benson High School principal contacted Portland police with misconduct allegations involving McKenzie III.
Detectives assigned to the Portland Police Bureau’s Family Services Division and Sex Crimes Unit followed up on the allegations.
McKenzie III turned himself into the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office Monday and faces two counts of harassment. He appeared in court Tuesday and pleaded not guilty, the attorney’s office says.
The attorney’s office says law enforcement continues to investigate. McKenzie III is due in court again Nov. 30.
Anyone who has information about potential inappropriate conduct that involves McKenzie III is asked to call the Portland Police Bureau's Family Service’s Division at 503-823-0090 as soon as possible.
