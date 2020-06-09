Former Blazer Cliff Robinson asking for apology from city of Portland for 1997 racial profiling incident

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Former Trail Blazer and Portland legend Cliff Robinson is asking for an apology from the city of Portland.
According to a Change.org petition, Robinson and his brothers and friends were the subject of racial profiling in the summer of 1997.
Robinson went into a car with paintball guns near the waterfront, and someone called police saying that he had assault rifles.
According to the petition, police blocked off the area, and while they didn’t find any guns, they did find marijuana. That sparked a national news story.
So far, more than 800 people have signed the petition.
